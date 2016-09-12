BRIEF-Capri Global Capital posts Dec-qtr consol profit
* Dec quarter consol net sales 537.8 million rupees versus 354.6 million rupees year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2k87elj Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's core consumer price inflation in August was little changed at around 4.7 percent year-on-year from around 4.6 percent the previous month, according to two analysts on Monday.
Core inflation is a key measure for the central bank to gauge price pressure related to demand in the economy.
India's August annual CPI eased to 5.05 percent, helped by smaller rises in food prices. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Has signed a lease with transport company M. Larsen, which will lease entire Abildager 16 property in Brøndby comprising a site of 35,000 square meters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 30 Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.