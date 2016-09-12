MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's core consumer price inflation in August was little changed at around 4.7 percent year-on-year from around 4.6 percent the previous month, according to two analysts on Monday.

Core inflation is a key measure for the central bank to gauge price pressure related to demand in the economy.

India's August annual CPI eased to 5.05 percent, helped by smaller rises in food prices. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)