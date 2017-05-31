BHUBANESWAR, India, May 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
In the next five years, India plans to install 10,000
small-scale solar-power grids across the country to bring basic
electrical power to communities without it.
But providing access to a minimal supply of clean energy –
enough to power two LED lights for a few hours and charge a
mobile phone – is probably not enough to significantly improve
people’s lives, new research suggests.
A study in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, which looked at more
than a thousand homes that had received basic access to clean
electricity for the first time, found that spending on expensive
kerosene for lighting had fallen, a benefit to families.
But access to a couple hours a day of electricity was not
enough to boost savings, help launch new businesses, increase
time spent working or studying, or otherwise significantly
improve people’s lives, researchers found.
What appears to be needed instead are larger clean power
systems capable of providing enough energy to power businesses
throughout the day, said Michael Aklin, the study’s lead author
and a political science professor at the University of
Pittsburgh.
“Larger off-grid systems that offer more power could be used
for appliances and machinery, with more potential for livelihood
creation,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email
interview.
Such systems could be used to run businesses such as
internet cafes, fuel stations, repair shops and banks, as well
as schools and health centres, he said.
Income-earning businesses of that kind would make it easier
to pay back the higher up-front costs of installing clean energy
systems – and “could make a major contribution to rural
development in India", Aklin said.
Adarkanta Jena, 53, an engineer with the government of
Odisha state, agreed that at least eight hours of uninterrupted
power a day are needed to run popular small businesses such as
welding shops producing grills for windows, flour mills and
machines for hulling or threshing rice.
And “in 24 hours, 12 hours is the minimum power supply that
will enable children to study extra hours, provide women a
lighted space to cook and the family not to eat dinner in the
dark. Having electricity from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at least, could
bring social and economic change,” he predicted.
NOT ENOUGH HOURS
Frustrations with the power supply are hardly limited to
clean power users in India. Even 75 percent of families
connected to grid power in rural areas – 700 million people –
regularly get less than six hours of uninterrupted power a day,
according to a 2016 study by the Delhi-based Centre for Science
and Environment.
India’s government aims to bring 500-megawatt mini-grid
solar systems to about a fifth of the country’s 1.3 billion
people in the next five years, according to a government draft
policy.
More than 230 million people in India still have no access
to basic electricity, often in rural areas where expanding the
national power grid is too expensive.
Expanding access to power aims to boost household incomes,
help students study, provide better access to information via
radio or television and generally improve life for rural people,
studies have suggested.
But the Uttar Pradesh study – which looked at 1,281
households in 81 communities – found that providing about two
hours of electricity in the evening via clean energy mini-grids
resulted in few significant changes.
Many households continued to use subsidised kerosene for
lighting after the mini-grid power shut off, said the study
published in Science Advances magazine.
Electrification programs that focus on off-grid technologies
must think carefully about whether low-cost minimal systems are
the right answer, authors of the study said.
Clementine Chambon, co-founder of Oorja Solutions, which
will begin setting up clean energy mini-grids systems in the
Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh in June, said she agreed that
providing larger amounts of power to supply businesses, rather
than just homes, could help solar systems pay for themselves
more quickly – and could subsidise household use of power.
“Oorja will cross-subsidise residential consumers through
higher electricity tariffs for businesses. This renders clean
energy affordable to all, whilst ensuring the profitability of
the mini-grid infrastructure,” Chambon said.
India eventually aims to expand its grid power system
throughout the country, but there will be five to 15 years while
that is underway where other solutions – such as mini-grids –
are needed, according to Ashvin Dayal, the Rockefeller
Foundation's managing director for Asia.
Those are crucial years both for meeting world goals to
extend clean electricity to communities without it and to curb
climate-changing emissions in line with the Paris Agreement,
which calls for fossil fuels to be phased out by the second half
of the century.
The cost of producing solar power in India has plunged in
recent months, hitting a level that makes it price competitive
with fossil fuels, including coal, experts say.
That makes it increasingly feasible to shift to using clean
energy mini-grids, which could result in substantial savings on
national subsidies for fossil fuel, according to Aditya Ramji, a
Delhi-based renewable energy consultant.
India has the potential to produce nearly 750,000 megawatts
of solar power, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable
Energy. Given current patterns of household consumption, one
megawatt can power about 1,500 rural households, Ramji said.
A 2016 sustainable energy study by the International Energy
Initiative found that an average Indian household that relies on
kerosene lamps for lighting spends 3,200 rupees ($50) each year
on the fuel and emits more than 380 kg of climate-changing gases
in the process.
Chambon said the results of the Uttar Pradesh study should
not deter investment in solar mini-grids but instead help
“improve the delivery and impact of rural electrification
programmes”.
