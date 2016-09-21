Sept 21 Indian shares pared early gains to end
nearly flat on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the
day.
The flat end to the session came after both the NSE and BSE
indexes rose as much as 0.58 percent earlier, in the initial
reaction to the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt a target for
long-term interest rates in an overhaul of its massive monetary
stimulus programme.
The BSE index fell 0.06 percent to 28,507.42. The
broader NSE index rose 0.01 percent to 8,777.15.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)