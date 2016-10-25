JAKARTA, Oct 25 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.62 trillion rupiah ($893.43 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 15.32 trillion rupiah, compared with 12.77 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Oct. 11. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.36 for the bonds maturing in May 2031 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing May maturing Feb Aug 2017 May 2027 May 2031 2036 2044 Incoming bids 2.221 8.7655 1.345 2.4953 0.4945 (trln rph) Winning bids (trln 1.900 7.400 0.400 1.500 0.420 rph) - Competitive bids 1.900 5.543 0.280 1.309 0.294 (trln rph) - Non competitive - 1.857 0.120 0.191 0.126 bids (trln rph) Lowest yield (pct) 5.85000 6.98000 7.38000 7.55000 7.65000 Highest yield 6.38000 10.00000 7.60000 7.75000 8.25000 (pct) Weighted avg yield 5.99421 7.03968 7.40879 7.59937 7.73061 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.17 1.18 3.36 1.66 1.18 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,006 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)