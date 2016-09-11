MONACO, Sept 11 Reinsurance prices are
continuing to fall but at a slower pace than in previous years,
Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, said on
Sunday, as the reinsurance industry faces a fifth year of
falling premiums.
Reinsurance prices and returns have dropped in recent years,
driven down by reduced demand as insurance company clients chose
to keep more risk, and profit, on their own books.
"Pressure on prices, terms and conditions has eased off
slightly in recent renewal rounds," Munich Re said in a
statement at the reinsurance industry's annual meeting in Monte
Carlo, though it added negotiations ahead of the traditional
Jan. 1 renewal period for many sectors of the industry remained
"taxing".
Reinsurers act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.
Cheaper products such as catastrophe bonds have also
provided an alternative to traditional reinsurance and attracted
yield-hungry institutional investors.
Years of below-normal damage claims from hurricanes or
earthquakes have also cut prices.
Ratings agencies this week said reinsurance premiums could
fall by up to 5 percent next year, following similar price falls
this year.
