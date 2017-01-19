UPDATE 3-BT warns on profit over Italian scandal and UK slowdown
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds details, reaction)
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.
"Right now uncertainty is at the peak and actually uncertainty is the enemy of long-term investment so I don't think the markets are going to do very well," Soros told Bloomberg News at a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 U.S. online retailer Amazon has offered to drop some clauses from its e-book deals with publishers in a bid to end an EU antitrust investigation and stave off a possible fine, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)