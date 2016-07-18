* Trafigura buys 2 million barrels Iranian Heavy crude from
Iran
* The deal was on condition Trafigura will market to China
teapots
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ahead of Iran in sales to teapots
By Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, July 18 An Iranian crude
cargo loaded by trading house Trafigura is set to arrive in east
China this week, heating up the race among oil suppliers to meet
the rise in demand for imports from China's independent
refineries, trade sources said.
Only last year, China's independent oil refiners, known as
teapots, were granted licenses to import crude in line with
Beijing's efforts to boost competition in a sector dominated by
state-run groups. Frenzied buying by the teapots followed,
drawing in rare supplies from both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Now, Iran is eyeing the new group of Chinese buyers, located
mainly in eastern Shandong province, as it rebuilds its global
market share after western sanctions were lifted in January.
The National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) sold a 2-million barrel
Iranian Heavy crude cargo to Trafigura, which was loaded in late
June onboard supertanker Olympic Target.
Trade sources with knowledge of the deal say this cargo is
heading to Shandong, putting Trafigura ahead of other major
trading firms in being the first to sell Iranian oil to teapots.
Trafigura, the world's second-biggest independent oil
trader, declined to comment on this, while NIOC could not be
immediately reached for comment.
But sources told Reuters the sale was agreed on condition
Trafigura would market the crude to Chinese teapots, which are
outside NIOC's usual Chinese clients - state refiners Sinopec
and PetroChina, and that the oil would
be offloaded at Shandong.
Iran, OPEC's No.3 producer, needed to sell through a trader
given logistical constraints and credit risks involved when
dealing with small non-state buyers, the sources said.
"No single teapot could absorb a VLCC (Very Large Crude
Carrier) cargo. Without crude storage operation in China, it is
hard for NIOC to sell into teapots," said a Beijing-based
trading official with knowledge of Iran's Chinese oil sales.
Saudi Aramco for instance sold its first spot cargo to a
teapot from its storage in Okinawa, while Kuwait supplied oil to
privately-controlled Shandong Hongrun Petrochemicals, via
state-run oil trader Sinochem Corp.
NIOC's sale via Trafigura will help Iran to also avoid
demurrage costs at congested Shandong ports, the sources said.
Demand from the teapots have accounted for more than half of
China's incremental crude purchases this year and have led to
long lines of tankers waiting to unload at ports.
The Olympic Target, carrying Iranian crude, is expected to
arrive later this week, shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon
showed. Trafigura is expected to move the cargo into storage
tanks and then sell it in smaller parcels to teapots, the
sources said.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Florence Tan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)