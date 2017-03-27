DUBAI, March 27 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Monday that Tehran welcomed Russian investment in its
gas and oil fields, signalling major developments in energy
cooperation between the two countries.
"There is a huge potential for Russian investment in Iran's
energy sector," Rouhani told reporters at Mehrabad airport in
Tehran before departing for Moscow.
"Some oil and gas fields have been suggested to Russian
companies... We will see a big development in energy
cooperations," he said in a news conference broadcast live on
state television.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John
Stonestreet)