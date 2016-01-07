* Container ships bring vital goods into Iran
* Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 7 The world's second biggest
container shipping line, MSC, has become the latest firm to
resume direct services to Iran, although trade remains cautious
as Western sanctions are still in place and regional tensions
escalate.
The deal reached over Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange
for sanctions relief is expected to come into effect at some
point this year pending the Islamic Republic meeting its
obligations.
Iran had depended on foreign ships for much of its imports,
but has relied more on land routes and its own commercial fleet,
particularly since 2012, as layers of sanctions led to an exodus
of Western shipping firms, leading to supply disruptions.
Following the nuclear agreement last year between Tehran and
world powers, foreign container lines have started to trade with
Iran, although companies fear they may still fall foul of
sanctions, which include restrictions on banking.
Privately owned Swiss-based MSC said its first ship arrived
at Iran's major container port Bandar Abbas on Dec. 31 as part
of weekly calls, "paving the way" for deeper business ties.
MSC had suspended services between 2012 to April 2014 and
after that only provided shipments using smaller feeder ships
via third parties that shipped containers to Iran from Jebel Ali
in the United Arab Emirates.
In August last year the world's number three line, France's
CMA CGM, and number four, Evergreen of Taiwan, were the first to
resume direct services to Iran.
German container line Hapag Lloyd said it resumed
cargo business with Iran in late November only via feeder ships
from Jebel Ali.
"It is necessary for shippers to sign a letter of indemnity
confirming that their business does not violate any still
existing and relevant embargo regulations or sanctions," a Hapag
Lloyd spokesman said.
Fellow German line Hamburg Sud said it provided services via
a third party agent and awaited clarity on sanctions before a
"possible direct call".
The world's top line Maersk said the company, together with
parent A.P. Moller-Maersk, had met with Iranian
officials to discuss possible projects with nothing agreed,
adding that any decision on "engagement" in Iran would have to
await the repeal of sanctions.
BMI Research, part of ratings agency Fitch, forecast
container throughput at Bandar Abbas would expand by 6.3 percent
year-on-year in 2016 versus 6.5 percent in 2015 and a 29 percent
contraction in 2012 should the nuclear agreement hold and
sanctions be lifted.
"We caution against excessive optimism. Even with the
gradual relaxation of sanctions ... we believe that firms will
remain cautious," said BMI's Daniel Richards.
Companies are also contending with other risks. Saudi Arabia
severed ties with Iran on Sunday, further straining relations
with its arch rival.
"Geopolitical tensions between nations are a reality that
global shipping companies manage as part of their business
operations," an MSC spokeswoman said. "Like all other carriers
we are keeping a close watch on how the situation evolves."
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)