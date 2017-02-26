UPDATE 5-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
BAGHDAD Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
"An electricity agreement was signed between the government of Iraq and the Swedish company ABB for the implementation of energy transmission for ... the Ministry of Electricity," Abadi's office said, valuing the contract at $500 million.
Iraq continues to suffer electricity shortages, 14 years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.