* Exports slip from southern and northern ports so far in
June
* Iran displaces Iraq as OPEC's biggest source of supply
growth
* Iraq's overall shipments 3.62 million bpd, below record
(Adds analyst comment, para 12)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 29 Iraq's oil exports are set to
decline in June for a second month, according to loading data
and an industry source, adding to signs that supply growth from
OPEC's second-largest producer is slowing this year.
Iraq in 2015 provided the biggest rise in supply from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. But companies
working in Iraq have warned the government that projects to
boost output will be delayed if Baghdad cuts spending in
response to low oil prices.
Iraq's southern exports in the first 29 days of June have
averaged 3.14 million barrels per day (bpd), according to
loading data tracked by Reuters and an industry source. That
would be down 60,000 bpd from May.
"At some point, we are going to see the growth curve flatten
out, but it is too early to say if this is happening now," said
Samuel Ciszuk, principal oil market adviser at the Swedish
Energy Agency.
"There might be several issues affecting Iraqi exports -
technical constraints, slower production growth and possibly
some competition in the market from Iran."
The head of Iraq's state-owned South Oil Company, speaking
to Reuters on Sunday, gave similar exports figures and said the
decline was due to maintenance work and higher domestic demand.
Iraqi officials could not immediately be reached for further
comment on Wednesday.
The south pumps most of Iraq's oil. Iraq also exports
smaller amounts of crude from the north by pipeline to Turkey.
Northern shipments of crude from fields in the
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have fallen to 480,000 bpd so
far in June, according to loading data, from 510,000 bpd in May.
The shipments were running at 600,000 bpd at the start of
the year but have slowed due to pipeline sabotage and a decision
by the central government in Baghdad to suspend pumping Kirkuk
crude into the line.
Iraq last year boosted production by more than 500,000 bpd,
surprising industry observers, despite spending cuts by
companies working at the southern fields and conflict with
Islamic State militants.
Oil research firm JBC Energy still expects a sizeable
expansion this year, seeing 2016 shipments at 3.90 million bpd
on an annual average basis, up from 3.60 million bpd in 2015.
"It seems very likely that Iraq will see a strong
year-on-year gain in exports," said Eugene Lindell of JBC. "A
poor set of June numbers will not be strong enough to shake this
trend."
Iraqi officials expect further growth in the country's
exports this year, but at a slower rate than 2015.
This year, Iran has provided OPEC's largest supply boost as
it recovers from Western sanctions.
(Editing by William Hardy and Alexander Smith)