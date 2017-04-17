BASRA, Iraq, April 17 Repair work at a Basra oil
jetty damaged by a tanker collision last month were completed on
Sunday, two officials at state-run South Oil Company told
Reuters on Monday.
Crude exports from the Basra terminal were not affected by
the collision that happened on March 24, when strong winds
caused a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to lurch into berth
number 1.
A one-million-barrel vessel, the Storviken, was anchored at
that berth early on Monday, loading a cargo of light crude, said
the two South Oil Co. officials.
OPEC's second-largest producer, after Saudi Arabia, Iraq
exports most of its crude from the southern Basra region, on the
Gulf. The Basra terminal's loading capacity is estimated at
around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Ahmed Rasheed; editing
by John Stonestreet)