JERUSALEM Jan 9 All four rate setters at
Israel's central bank voted to keep the benchmark interest rate
at 0.1 percent for a 22nd straight month on Dec. 26,
minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.
Policymakers cited continued deflation, where the annual
inflation rate held at -0.3 percent in November, and strong
economic growth led by consumer spending and a labour market
that is "near to full employment."
Israel's economy grew a provisional 3.8 percent in 2016.
