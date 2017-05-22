JERUSALEM May 22 Israel's central bank reported
a narrower net loss in 2016 as weak global currencies continued
to weigh on its bottom line.
The Bank of Israel said on Monday it lost 5.3 billion
shekels ($1.5 billion) last year compared with an 8.1 billion
shekel loss in 2015.
It said the weakening of the euro and pound were the main
factors for its loss in 2016, while the effect of the weaker
dollar did not contribute to the loss.
The shekel was largely unchanged versus the dollar in
2016 but gained 18 percent against the pound and 6
percent against the euro.
The bank's assets grew 7 percent, or 25 billion shekels, to
394 billion in 2016, mainly on foreign currency purchases by the
central bank in a bid to prevent a rapid appreciation of the
shekel. Its foreign exchange reserves in April hit a record high
of $105 billion.
During 2016, the bank widened its investment of forex
reserves into foreign shares. "Over time, investment in
corporate bonds and shares is expected to continue increasing
the return on the reserves portfolio, but with an increase in
the volatility of profits," the Bank of Israel said.
($1 = 3.5839 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)