* Israel sees Leviathan field fuelling regional exports
* Critics challenge single-consortium control of field
* Netanyahu says no realistic alternative to gas deal
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Feb 14 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu told Israel's top court on Sunday the country must
forge ahead with developing a large natural gas field, with
billions of dollars worth of potential exports, for both
economic and security reasons.
In an unusual step for an Israeli prime minister, Netanyahu
testified, at his own request, in the Supreme Court to defend a
framework gas deal after opposition parties and non-government
organisations filed petitions to block plans to develop the
Leviathan field off Israel's Mediterranean coast.
Critics, including the anti-trust authority, have argued
that planned control of the country's gas reserves by one
consortium will limit competition and keep prices high.
Under the deal, Texas-based Noble Energy and
Israel's Delek Group, which discovered Leviathan in
2010, would retain control of the field but are being forced to
sell other, smaller assets such as the nearby Tamar field that
began production in 2013.
Netanyahu argued the blueprint provided major opportunities
for Israel's foreign relations and that any delay in its
implementation could lead to the deal's collapse and cause
"long-term significant damage" to the country's security and
economy.
Holding estimated reserves of 622 billion cubic metres,
Leviathan will cost at least $6 billion to develop. It is meant
to begin production by 2020 and supply billions of dollars worth
of gas to Egypt and Jordan, and possibly Turkey and Europe.
Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab states to have signed
peace deals with Israel. Gas exports could help shore up ties
between Israel and its neighbours to the east and south.
"There is no realistic alternative to the gas deal,"
Netanyahu said. "If we reverse course, we will fall into the
chasm once and for all."
After years of political infighting Netanyahu signed a
framework deal that gave long-awaited approval for Leviathan's
development.
Netanyahu had defended the deal in an affidavit to the
Supreme Court last week and requested appearing in front of the
judges before they make their final, binding ruling.
Last year, parliament narrowly approved the deal but the
anti-trust commissioner resigned in protest. The deal still
needed anti-trust approval or for the economy minister to sign a
waiver to bypass the Anti-Trust Authority.
The minister, Aryeh Deri, refused and ultimately resigned
and Netanyahu took over as economy minister. In December, he
invoked a never-before-used clause in the anti-trust law that
allows for decisions of the Anti-Trust Authority to be
overridden in the name of security and international diplomacy.
Last month, the Leviathan partners signed a deal to sell
$1.3 billion of gas over 18 years to Edeltech Group and its
Turkish partner Zorlu Enerji for power plants they plan to build
in Israel.
Other deals with Jordan and BG are pending while
Israel is in talks with Greece and Cyprus to build a natural gas
pipeline to Europe.
It is not immediately clear when the Supreme Court will hand
down its ruling.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Alison Williams)