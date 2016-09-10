MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) -
* The Italian government will revise down its forecasts for
growth and inflation when it presents a new macroeconomic
scenario for its budget law, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
told newspaper Il Messaggero on Saturday.
* The government forecasts full year growth of 1.2 percent
this year, but most analysts expect a rise of below 1 percent in
the gross domestic product after the economy showed no expansion
in the second quarter.
* Talking about troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, whose CEO abruptly stepped down on Thursday, Padoan
declined to say whether the bank would put back a badly-needed
capital increase to next year.
* "It is up to the bank's management to decide the right
window of opportunity," for the capital increase, Padoan told
the paper.
* When asked about a possible delay in a further
privatisation of the Italian post office to 2017, Padoan said it
was up to Poste Italiane decide the timing of a planned
share sale.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)