TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Tuesday as regional risk appetite improved after Chinese
economic figures came out in line with expectations, though
decent demand at a sale of 5-year notes kept losses in check.
China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from
a year earlier, the data showed, the slowest growth since 2009,
though not as bad as some had feared.
Industrial output in December rose 5.9 percent from a year
earlier, compared with forecasts for a 6.0 percent increase.
The helped Japanese stocks erase losses, with the Nikkei
stock index ending up 0.6 percent.
March 10-year JGB futures went in the other
direction, ending down 0.11 point at 149.56, moving away from a
record intraday high of 149.72 notched in the previous session.
The benchmark 10-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.215
percent, but remained within sight of a record
low of 0.190 percent plumbed last Thursday.
The 5-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.020 percent
.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen ($21.29
billion) of 5-year JGBs with a 0.10 percent coupon. The
bid-to-cover ratio slipped slightly to 4.10 from the previous
sale's 4.25, though the tail between the average and lowest
accepted prices was stable at a narrow 0.01.
($1 = 117.4200 yen)
