TOKYO, Sept 26 Japanese government bonds yield
curve steepened slightly on Monday as long-dated debt yields
rose ahead of an auction the next day while those on the
shorter-end dipped.
Trading was quiet, however, ahead of a U.S. Presidential
election debate due later in the day and with many Japanese
market players on the sidelines ahead of their half-year book
closing on Sept 30.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.490 percent
while the 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.565 percent.
The Ministry of Finance will auction 500 billion yen ($4.96
billion) 40-year JGBs on Tuesday, its first major bond auction
after the Bank of Japan last week shifted to a new policy
framework to control long-term bond yields.
Investors had many reasons to be cautious about the auction.
The issue amount was raised to 500 billion yen from the previous
400 billion yen.
Many market players could be reluctant to take on new
positions ahead of their book closing.
Still, there is rising expectation that the yield curve will
eventually flatten as the BOJ has said it will keep buying JGBs
at the same pace as before.
The BOJ bought a total of 1.25 trillion yen of conventional
JGBs with one to ten years to maturity in its operation in line
with market expectations. It also bought 25 billion yen of
inflation-linked JGBs.
Many market players think the BOJ will eventually need to
taper its bond buying to keep bond yields around its new target.
"To maintain the 10-year yield around zero percent, the BOJ
will have to reduce its bond purchase. If they keep buying the
same amount, yields will keep falling," said Hideaki Chida,
chief fixed income strategist at NLI Research Institute.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his speech on
Monday that the pace of the BOJ's government bond buying may
fluctuate under its new yield curve control, but added that
there would be no policy implication to such changes.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.060
percent. It has moved between plus 0.005 to minus
0.065 percent since the BOJ's policy shift last week announcing
its intention to guide it "around zero percent.".
The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to minus 0.195
percent while the two-year yield fell 1.0 basis
point to minus 0.235 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.10 point to 151.86
, though their trading volume was more than 40 percent
below the average over the past year.
($1 = 100.84 yen)
