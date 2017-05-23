TOKYO May 23 Superlong Japanese government
bonds firmed on Tuesday after decent results at a
liquidity-boosting auction, while the benchmark JGB was steady.
The 10-year cash JGB yield was flat at 0.045
percent, while 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.04 point
to finish at 150.59.
The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points
to 1.015 percent, ahead of Thursday's sale of 40-year debt.
The 20-year JGB yield shed half a basis point to 0.560
percent, while the 30-year JGB yield
fell one basis points to 0.795 percent.
But at the shorter end, the five-year yield
added half a basis point to minus 0.120 percent, as investors
awaited the details of the Bank of Japan's regular
bond-purchasing operations for June, which will be announced
next week.
The BOJ's massive asset purchase programme has reduced
market liquidity. In an attempt to reduce volatility, the
central bank has been adjusting its bond-buying. For both May
and April, the central bank trimmed the amount of shorter-dated
JGBs it bought compared with previous months.
