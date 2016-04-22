April 22 Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) said on Friday it plans to build 1,300 megawatts (MW) coal-fired power stations to replace old oil and gas plants at Yokosuka, near Tokyo, with operations to start from 2023. Tepco plans to build two 650 MW ultra-super-critical plants, which typically get the most energy from coal through the most advanced technology available for commercial use, a spokeswoman said. The plants may be operated by JERA, a joint venture between Tepco and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, it said. Japan plans a wave of new coal-fired power stations as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry, which is still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Nuclear power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated before the catastrophe. Companies are looking at plans to build 45 new coal-fired power-generation units with total capacity of as much as 20,884 MW, due to come online in the next decade or so. Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units at the end of March 2015, with total capacity of 40,695 MW, according to industry data. The following is a list of coal-fired power-generation units that utilities, steelmakers and other companies are planning or considering building, along with their scheduled start of operations. Capacity figures are in megawatts. Company Unit Size Ops start (MW) Nippon Paper, Fuji, Shizuoka 100 Sept-2016 Mitsubishi Corp, Chubu Electric Osaka Gas unit Nagoya, Aichi 110 by Mar-2017 Chugoku Electric, Osaki, Hiroshima 166 Mar-2017 J-Power Kansai Electric, Kurashiki, Okayama 110 Summer/2017 Mitsubishi Corp Kansai Electric, Sendai, Miyagi Fall/2017 Itochu Enex 112 Seika, Chita, Aichi 31 Jan-2018 Meiko Trans Nippon Paper, Ishinomaki, Miyagi 149 Mar-2018 Mitsubishi Corp Soma Kyodo Soma, Fukushima 112 Mar-2018 Jikahatsu Asahi Kasei Nobeoka, Miyazaki *** 60 Mar-2018 ABL Iwaki, Fukushima 112 by Mar-2019 Nippon Paper Mukaihama, Akita 112 2018 Kansai Electric, Kasumi, Ibaraki* 112 2018 Marubeni Orix Soma, Fukushima 112 by Mar-2019 Orix Hibikinada, Fukuoka 112 by Mar-2019 Chugoku Electric, Hofu, Yamaguchi 112 by Mar-2019 Air Water Mitsubishi Corp Yokkaichi, Mie 112 2019 J-Power, Kashima, Ibaraki 640 2020 Nippon Steel Chubu Electric, Hitachinaka, Ibaraki 650 by Mar-2021 Tokyo Electric Tokyo Electric, Nakoso, Fukushima 540 by Mitsubishi Heavy, Summer/2020 Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsubishi Electric, Joban Kyodo Tokyo Electric, Hirono, Fukushima 540 by Mar-2021 Mitsubishi Heavy, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsubishi Electric, Joban Kyodo Kansai Electric Ako No.1** 600 by Mar-2021 Kansai Electric Ako No.2** 600 by Mar-2021 J-Power New Takehara No.1*** 600 Jun-2020 Tohoku Electric Noshiro No.3 600 Jun-2020 Kyushu Electric Matsuura No.2 1,000 Jun-2020 Chubu Electric Taketoyo No.5 1,070 Mar-2022 J-Power New Takasago No. 600 by Mar-2022 1**** Kobe Steel Kobe Steel Works 650 by Mar-2022 Chugoku Electric Misumi No.2 1,000 Nov-2022 Kobe Steel Kobe Steel Works 650 by Mar-2023 Shikoku Electric Saijo No.1 500 by Mar-2023 J-Power, Ube, Yamaguchi 600 2023 Osaka Gas, Ube Industries Tokyo Electric Yokosuka, Kanagawa** 650 2023 Tokyo Electric Yokosuka, Kanagawa** 650 2024 Chugoku Electric, Chiba city, Chiba 1,000 by Mar-2024 JFE Steel, Tokyo Gas Kansai Electric, Akita city, Akita 650 by Mar-2024 Marubeni Kansai Electric, Akita city, Akita 650 by Mar-2025 Marubeni J-Power, Ube, Yamaguchi 600 2025 Osaka Gas, Ube Industries Kyushu Electric, Sodegaura, Chiba 1,000 around 2025 Idemitsu, Tokyo Gas Kyushu Electric, Sodegaura, Chiba 1,000 around 2025 Idemitsu, Tokyo Gas Kansai Electric, Ichihara, Chiba 1,000 around 2025 Tonen General J-Power New Takasago No.2**** 600 by Mar-2028 F-Power Hibikinada, Fukuoka 110 N/A Tokuyama Shunan, Yamaguchi 300 N/A Chugoku Electric, Kaida, Hiroshima 100 N/A Hiroshima Gas Sources: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies and local authorities. * denotes based on media reports, which could not be confirmed with companies involved. ** Switch to coal from oil *** Replacement units **** J-Power is replacing units No. 1 (250 MW) and No. 2 (250 MW) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)