TOKYO Japanese companies overwhelmingly say the government's latest stimulus will do little to boost the economy and the Bank of Japan should not ease further, a Reuters poll showed, a setback for policymakers' efforts to overcome deflation and stagnation.

Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted Aug. 1-16 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.

1a. How do you expect the government's planned stimulus will have effects on the underlying economy? (Pick one)

Sectors Considerably A little bit Not much Not at all Polled Replied

All 3 63 31 3 533 267

Manufacturers 3 60 36 1 261 141

Non-Manufacturers 4 67 25 4 272 126

1b. How do you expect the government's planned stimulus will have effects on bolstering Japan's potential growth? (Pick one)

Sectors Considerably A little bit Not much Not at all Polled Replied

All 2 45 45 8 533 266

Manufacturers 1 46 46 6 261 140

Non-Manufacturers 4 44 43 9 272 126

1c. How do you expect the government's planned stimulus will have effects on stimulating private consumption? (Pick one)

Sectors Considerably A little bit Not much Not at all Polled Replied

All 0 43 49 8 533 266

Manufacturers 0 44 49 8 261 140

Non-Manufacturers 1 42 49 8 272 126

1d. Do you expect growth to accelerate with government's plan to bring forward opening of maglev train services by tapping Fiscal Investment and Loan Program?

Sectors Greatly A little bit Not much Not at all Polled Replied

All 5 60 31 3 533 269

Manufacturers 5 62 30 3 261 143

Non-Manufacturers 6 59 33 3 272 126

1e. Should the government expand fiscal spending to promote new technology such as IoT and AI? (Pick one)

Sectors Considerably Not really Polled Replied

All 63 37 533 268

Manufacturers 58 42 261 142

Non-Manufacturers 67 33 272 126

2. With the government showing active stance on fiscal spending, how should the Bank of Japan act? (Pick one)

Sectors Enhancing Maintaining Taming monetary Others Polled Replied

monetary easing status quo easing and head

to exit

All 37 35 27 1 533 263

Manufacturers 38 30 30 1 261 138

Non-Manufacturers 34 42 23 1 272 125

3a. Japan's main securities industry body set new guidelines to prevent leaks of unpublished corporate information by analysts. Are you changing the way you deal with analysts? (Pick one)

Sectors Yes Plan to change No plan to Polled Replied

from now on change

All 4 19 77 533 262

Manufacturers 5 21 74 261 140

Non-Manufacturers 3 16 81 272 122

3b. Do you see any problems in dealing with the securities industry's new guidelines? (Pick plural choices)

Sectors Considering Considering whether Others Polled Replied

to what to change content of

extent discussions with

qualitative securities companies

information and investment fund

can be management companies

discussed

All 65 27 23 533 208

Manufacturers 63 32 19 261 111

Non-Manufacturers 68 22 27 272 97

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)