(Adds details in para 2-4)
TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's Pan Pacific Copper (PPC)
plans to produce 283,700 tonnes of refined copper in
October-March, the second half of its financial year, up 17.5
percent from the same period the year before when output was
reduced due to system troubles.
The country's biggest copper smelter expects combined output
at its Saganoseki Smelter and Refinery in western Japan and
Hitachi Refinery in eastern Japan to rise 18.2 percent.
Production at the Tamano Smelter of Hibi Kyodo Smelting in
western Japan is seen climbing 16.2 percent despite a planned
36-day maintenance starting in November, a spokesman said.
A fire in September last year forced a smelter in western
Japan owned by PPC and other partners to halt operations for
about 40 days, reducing output by about 30,000 tonnes.
"The planned increase is mostly because of a rebound from
last year when both Saganoseki and Tamano had system glitches
which lowered output," a PPC spokesman said.
PPC is 67.6 percent owned by JX Holdings Inc and
32.4 percent by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd.
Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons
against estimated production in the first half of its financial
year and actual production in the second half of its last
financial year.
H2 FY2016 H1 FY2016 H2 FY2015
Copper 283,700 293,100 241,500
Gold 25,400 22,800 18,900
Silver 181,800 161,800 139,200
Note: copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Mark Potter)