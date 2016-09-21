(Repeats to attach to alerts)
TOKYO, Sept 21 The Bank of Japan on Wednesday
decided to adopt a target for long-term interest rates in an
overhaul of its massive stimulus programme.
The BOJ maintained the 0.1 percent negative interest rate it
applies to some of the excess reserves that financial
institutions park with the central bank.
But it abandoned its base money target and instead set a
"yield curve control" under which it will buy long-term
government bonds to keep 10-year bond yields around current
levels of zero percent.
The BOJ said it would continue to buy long-term government
bonds at a pace so that the balance of its holdings increases by
80 trillion yen ($781 billion) per year.
($1 = 102.4100 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto
and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran
Kim)