TOKYO Oct 3 Confidence at big Japanese
manufacturers held steady in September from three months
earlier, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Monday,
as the economy is slow to recover amid a strong yen and sluggish
demand at home and overseas.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at
plus 6 in September and is expected to remain unchanged over the
next three months, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey
showed.
The reading matched the previous survey in June and compared
with the median estimate of plus 7 in a Reuters poll of
economists.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
