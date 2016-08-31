(Adds details, comments)
By Chris Gallagher and Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO Aug 31 JX Holdings Inc, Japan's
biggest oil refiner by sales, has agreed to pay about 352
billion yen ($3.4 billion) in stock for TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK
, the country's third-largest refiner by sales.
The companies, which reached a basic merger agreement last
December, said Wednesday in separate statements that JX would
pay 2.55 shares for each TonenGeneral share. Based on the ratio
and JX's closing price on Tuesday, TonenGeneral is valued at
965.175 yen per share, representing about a 6.8 percent premium
to its close the prior day.
The merger will create a firm that will control over half of
Japan's gasoline sales. The country's government has been
encouraging consolidation in its refining sector, where five big
refiners and three smaller ones are vying for business from a
shrinking population increasingly opting for more fuel-efficient
vehicles.
The statement also said that TonenGeneral will be delisted
on March 29, 2017, and the new entity, to be called JXTG
Holdings, will be formed effective April 1 next year. The deal
is subject to approval from the relevant governmental
authorities.
In line with the government-supported consolidation drive,
rival refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co and Showa Shell Sekiyu
KK are planning to merge next April but the plan is
facing opposition from the founding Idemitsu family.
JX Holdings President Yukio Uchida will head the new
company, JXTG Holdings, while TonenGeneral Sekiyu President Jun
Mutoh will become vice president. JX Holdings Chairman Yasushi
Kimura will be chairman of the new company.
The companies said the new firm aims to boost annual profit
by at least 100 billion yen within three years and set a goal
for annual recurring profit of 500 billion yen starting from the
2019 fiscal year.
"We have reached a common understanding that business reform
that cannot be done alone is essential to deal with the future
business environment," Uchida said at a news conference.
The 100 billion yen profit target will be reached through
expected savings of 28 billion yen by optimising the supply and
distribution of fuels; 40 billion yen from the integrated
operation of a refinery and chemical plants in Kawasaki, Japan,
and other manufacturing optimisation.
Mutoh said savings from the merger will not include job cuts
from consolidating refineries and added the new firm would
announce plans for consolidating refineries within a few years.
JX was advised by Nomura Securities, Citi Global Markets
Japan, Mizuho Securities and Daiwa Securities. TonenGeneral was
advised by Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
($1 = 103.0000 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Osamu Tsukimori and Kentaro
Hamada; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)