MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday after exporters and other cyclical shares took a hit on a strengthening yen as weak U.S. service sector activity reduced the chances of a near-term interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Given the strength in the service sector has been making up for softness in U.S. manufacturing in the past year or so, the data was a blow to the case for the Fed to raise interest rates as soon as this month.
The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 17,012.44.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 1,349.53, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to 12,119.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.