TOKYO, June 29 Japanese stocks rose on
Wednesday, tracking a recovery in global equities as Brexit
concerns eased somewhat for the time being.
Capping its third day of gains, Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1.6 percent to close at 15,566.83. The index has
reclaimed roughly half of the territory lost Friday when it
tanked 7.9 percent to its lowest since Feb. 12 on the Brexit
shock.
Banking sector shares gained 1.8 percent, rising
for the first time in four days and helping shore up the Nikkei.
Japan's leading oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co fell
6.5 percent on tensions over its takeover of rival Showa Shell
Sekiyu. Idemitsu was reported to be considering the
issuance of new shares through third party allotment to counter
its founding family's opposition to the merger.
The broader Topix climbed 1.88 percent to 1,247.69
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.87 percent to
11,263.70.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)