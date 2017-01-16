TOKYO Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.

Japanese stocks were also hurt as the Trump trade continued to fade for the time being, with investors having become less certain about the incoming U.S. president's policies.

The Nikkei ended the day down 1 percent at 19,095.24 after brushing 19,061.27, its lowest level since Dec. 30. Tokyo's sub-sectors like steelmakers and shippers , which had benefited from expectations that Trump's infrastructure spending plan might boost global demand, underperformed.

The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 both lost 0.9 percent to 1,530.64 and 13,716.75, respectively.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)