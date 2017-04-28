BRIEF-Celgene International Sàrl announces results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220
* Announced results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220, co's investigational, oral immunomodulatory compound
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down on Friday as a relief rally driven by fading political worries in Europe fizzled, but the benchmark managed to score its largest weekly gain since early December.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 19,196.74 , off five-week highs of 19,289.43 touched on Wednesday. But it was up 3.1 percent on the week.
The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,531.80, with turnover of the main board hitting 2.546 trillion yen, its highest in three weeks and about 15 percent above the long-term average.
Nintendo, the most heavily traded shares on Friday, rose 2.1 percent after its earnings suggested strong sales of its new Switch console. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Announced results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220, co's investigational, oral immunomodulatory compound
LJUBLJANA, June 14 Slovenian banks have become more robust and better able to withstand economic shocks three years after their bad loan problems almost pushed the country towards an international bailout, the Bank of Slovenia said its June report on financial stability on Wednesday.
June 14 Data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc suspended all dividend payments on Wednesday, a month after Air Canada announced a plan to replace the company's loyalty program with its own.