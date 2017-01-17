BRIEF-Hanesbrands raises quarterly cash dividend by 36 pct
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit its lowest level in over five weeks on Tuesday as investors locked in recent gains ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump later in the week.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 18,990.48, falling below its Dec. 30 trough.
Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: