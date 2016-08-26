* Nikkei has fallen 0.9 pct this week
* BOJ buys 70.7 bln yen in ETFs on Thursday
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 26 Japanese stocks fell on Friday
morning in line with a dip on Wall Street and as investors
stayed cautious before a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen, but companies announcing share buybacks attracted
buying.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.8 percent to
16,419.18 in midmorning trade. For the week, the benchmark index
has fallen 0.9 percent.
Traders expect overall trading to be subdued on Friday amid
caution before Yellen delivers the keynote speech at the annual
gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"Yellen's views on U.S. rate hike are expected to move
markets in the short term, but in the longer term, the market is
also focused on U.S. jobs data next week and other economic
indicators," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
Sato said that investors may not take large positions before
the weekend.
Regional Fed presidents have stepped up their hawkish
rhetoric in recent weeks, and Kansas City Fed President Esther
George said on Thursday it was time for the Fed to raise U.S.
rates gradually, given progress on employment and inflation.
Meanwhile, the Bank Of Japan bought exchange-traded funds
worth 70.7 billion yen on Thursday, as part of its asset-buying
programme. Traders said that since the market fell in the
morning session, there were expectations the central bank may
buy ETFs on Friday as well.
Exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 2.5 percent, Honda Motor Co dropping 1.9
percent and Advantest Corp declining 2.1 percent.
Companies announcing share buyback plans, however,
outperformed. Consumer product maker Kao Corp soared
3.1 percent after saying that it plans to buy back up to 10
million shares for up to 50 billion yen.
Gaming company Capcom Co jumped 7.6 percent after
it said it would repurchase up to 1.5 million shares of its own
shares for up to 3.3 billion yen.
The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,295.10
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to
11,638.97.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)