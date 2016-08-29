UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
TOKYO Aug 29 Japanese stocks surged to 1-1/2-week highs on Monday as the yen weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled an interest rate hike remains on the cards this year, lifting insurers and exporters.
The Nikkei share average soared 2.3 percent to 16,737.49, the highest closing level since August 17.
The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,313.24 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.1 percent to 11,810.49. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
