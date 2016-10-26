* Komatsu falls on Caterpillar's downbeat forecast
* Mining sector worst performer
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Wednesday morning after U.S. stocks weakened on dismal
earnings in the corporate sector while falling oil prices hurt
mining stocks.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 17,309.53 in
midmorning trade, after rising to a six-month high on the
previous day.
Japanese stocks had been recovering since the beginning of
this month after oil prices started rising and the dollar began
strengthening against the yen.
Foreign investors, who were net sellers of Japanese stocks
for five weeks, turned net buyers in the first week of October.
"Foreign hedge funds, whose risk stances rose on the back of
these reasons, may start to unwind their positions, so we need
to watch carefully oil price and dollar-yen moves," said
Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by a report of
surging U.S. crude inventories, rising output in Nigeria and
squabbling among producers about a planned output cut, which
together re-ignited concerns over a global supply glut.
The mining sector was the worst performing sector
on the board, tumbling 1.8 percent. Inpex Corp fell 1.9
percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co shed 1.3
percent.
Construction machinery equipment maker Komatsu Ltd
stumbled 3.8 percent after Caterpillar Inc gave a
downbeat forecast when it reported a lower third-quarter profit
overnight.
Exporters were mixed, with Honda Motor Co shedding
0.7 percent, Nissan Motor Co advancing 0.1 percent and
Panasonic Corp dropping 1.5 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,376.45 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to
12,340.54.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)