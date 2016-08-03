ALMATY Aug 3 Minority shareholders in
Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP)
on Wednesday voted against the sale of KMG EP shares
to Kazakh national oil company KazMunayGaz (KMG NC), its parent
firm, KMG EP said in a statement.
KazMunayGaz offered to buy out minority shareholders of KMG
EP in June as part of a move to tighten control over the
London-listed subsidiary.
KMG NC has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP. Minority
shareholders, including Chinese sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by managers such as
BlackRock, own 34 percent.
