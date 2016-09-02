NAIROBI, Sept 2 Commercial banks in Kenya must start applying a new cap that will limit their lending rates to 4 percentage points above the central bank's benchmark interest rate from Sept. 14, an official notice said on Friday.

Several banks, including KCB Group, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, CFC Bank have already told customers they will lower rates on existing and new loans after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the cap into law on Aug. 24.

Businesses in the East African country have long complained that high commercial lending rates, which average 18 percent or more, hobble corporate investment, while individuals say the high cost puts borrowing out of reach of many.

Kenya's main interest rate is currently 10.5 percent.

"A bank or a financial institution shall set the maximum interest rate chargeable for a credit facility in Kenya at no more than four percent (over) the base rate," the amended banking law, officially published on Friday, said.

Chief executives of commercial banks who fail to comply would face a fine of 1 million shillings ($10,000), a year in jail, or both.

The new banking law also requires banks and financial institutions to pay a minimum interest rate of 70 percent of the central bank's base rate on deposits.

The Treasury and the central bank had opposed the cap on commercial lending rates, which was written into the law by parliament, for fear it would cause banks to restrict lending.

But Kenyatta said on Aug. 24 that banks had reneged on past pledges to lower their rates, which had given Kenyan lenders one of the highest returns-on-equity in Africa even though its financial markets are among the continent's most efficient. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)