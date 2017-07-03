Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
(Corrects the number of branches Barclays has in Kenya in third paragraph)
NAIROBI, July 3 Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Monday it plans to close seven of its branches in the East African country in October as part of cost cutting measures.
The bank is part of Barclays Africa, where majority owner Barclays Plc is reducing its stake.
It said the customers who hold accounts in the branches affected will be relocated to others nearby. At present, Barclays Kenya has 102 branches across the country.
Staff working in these branches will be redeployed based on available opportunities, it said in a statement.
In recent years, commercial banks in Kenya have increased their use of mobile and internet technologies as a way to increase efficiency and reduce the costs of running a branch network. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo, editing by)
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.