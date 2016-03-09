NAIROBI, March 9 Kenya and Japan on Wednesday
signed a 46 billion yen ($408 million) loan agreement to go
towards building a 140 megawatt (MW) geothermal power plant that
is expected to be operational within the next two years, the two
governments said.
The plant, know as Olkaria V, will be built by Kenya
Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), which has
said it expects to begin construction in July, with the plant
arriving on the grid by the end of 2018.
The plant is part of KenGen's plans to add 720 MW of
electricity - most of it from geothermal sources - to the grid
between this year and 2020, at a cost of just over $2 billion.
"The credit we have received today will fund the
construction of a power generation plant to tap on the vast
geothermal steam at Olkaria Geothermal field for generation of
additional 140 MW electricity to be put to the national grid,"
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said after
signing the agreement.
The Olkaria field is in Kenya's Rift Valley.
Kenya, which depends mostly on renewable energy such as
geothermal and hydro power, plans to increase it power
generating capacity to about 6,700 MW by 2017, from about 2,500
MW currently. It also aims to cut electricity bills, tackling
problems regularly blamed for holding back Kenyan business.
KenGen has a commitment to produce 844 MW for the grid under
the plan, and says it had already added 374 MW.
Rotich said that another project - the 300 MW Lake Turkana
Wind Power - was expected to add 90 MW to the grid by the end of
this year, and another 200 MW by the end of next year.
($1 = 112.7700 yen)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan and Mark
Potter)