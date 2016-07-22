By Hyunjoo Jin and Aditi Shah
SEOUL/NEW DELHI, July 22 South Korea's Kia
Motors Corp is expected to pick a site next month
for its first factory in India, stepping up plans to start
making cars in one of the world's fast-growing auto markets, two
people familiar with the matter said.
The move would enable Kia to leverage the existing supplier
base of its affiliate Hyundai Motor Co, India's
second-biggest automaker by sales. The proposed factory would
start production in 2019 and eventually have capacity to make
300,000 vehicles a year, one of the people told Reuters.
The Korean pair, jointly the world's No.5 carmaker, are
chasing new business after missing annual targets in 2015 for
the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis. Their
combined sales fell 2 percent in first-half 2016, hit by
weakness in markets like China, Russia and Brazil.
The size of the investment has yet to be decided, one of the
people said, declining to identify which models will be produced
at the factory.
Three sites are under consideration for the plant, and Kia
may announce the plan in September after deciding on a location
in August, the second person said.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the
project was confidential.
The states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have
all been wooing Kia, according to two other people with
knowledge of the matter. One of the two, an official with the
Andhra Pradesh administration, said the state - which neighbours
Tamil Nadu, home of Hyundai's existing plants near Chennai - is
the frontrunner.
Kia said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday that it was
"continually evaluating potential locations for overseas
manufacturing facilities, including India, to secure additional
engines for future growth. However, as of now no concrete plans
have been finalised."
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI;
Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell)