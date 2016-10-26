* Kirin says in talks for cooperation in distribution,
procurement
* Deal could involve cross-shareholding - Nikkei
(Adds comments from Kirin and bottlers; share price)
TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese beverage company Kirin
Holdings said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola
bottling companies, Coca-Cola East Japan and Coca-Cola
West, on cooperating in distribution and procurement
through a capital tie-up.
"We are discussing the matter with Coca-Cola group and
nothing has been determined at this point," Kirin said in a
statement after the Nikkei business daily reported that they are
in negotiations.
"We are looking at cooperating in distribution and
procurement, a Kirin spokesman said. The agreement may be
concluded before the end of the year, the Nikkei reported.
Kirin is looking at cross-holding shares in a new entity
formed by the merger of Coca-Cola West and Coca-Cola East Japan,
while Coca-Cola Co through its Japan unit will hold a
stake in Kirin's beverage unit, the paper said.
The two Japanese Coca-Cola companies, bottle and distribute
Coca-Cola drinks in Japan and manage networks of vending
machines selling the beverages. The companies are business
affiliates of Coca-Cola Co but are not subsidiaries.
The two Coca-Cola bottlers, in separate statements,
confirmed that talks were underway, but said no decision had
been made.
Kirin's shares gained 1.6 percent in morning trading in
Tokyo, with Coca-Cola East Japan rising 5.5 percent and
Coca-Cola West up by 4.8 percent. That compares with a 0.2
percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)