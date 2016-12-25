Dec 25 Kuwait's statistics office reported the following November consumer price data on Sunday. KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 11/16 10/16 11/15 pct change month/month -0.1 -0.1 0.1 pct change year/year 3.4 3.6 3.1 NOTE: Prices of food and beverages, which account for more than 18 percent of the basket, edged up 0.2 percent from a year earlier. Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)