Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to
pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of
Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery
law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and
Macau.
In a statement on Thursday, the Justice Department said the
casino operator run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson also entered
a non-prosecution agreement.
Sands' settlement follows the company's related $9 million
civil settlement last April with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler)