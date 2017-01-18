NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday.

The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year.

Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable peso-denominated offering. (Reporting by the IFR Team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)