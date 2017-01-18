(Updates tables with launch details)
By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns -
Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic -
announced new international bond sales on Wednesday.
The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which
announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international
bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on
Thursday.
Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are offering
US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable
peso-denominated offering.
Below is the pricing progression on the four deals:
ARGENTINA
SIZE MATURITY IPTs
US$ TBD 5 yr high 5%
US$ TBD 10 yr low 7%
Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan
and Santander
CHILE
SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH
Ps1trn 2021 3.85% area 3.75%-3.80% 3.80%
Bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
COLOMBIA
SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH
US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp
US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp
* new issue
** tap of 5% 2045 bond
*** area +/- 5bp
Bookrunners: Citigroup, Itau, Morgan Stanley
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH
US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95%
Bookrunner: JP Morgan
(Reporting by the IFR Team; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Davide
Scigliuzzo and Marc Carnegie)