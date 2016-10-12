* UN revises down growth forecast in LatAm, Caribbean * Mexico industrial output shrunk in August * This week's volume at US$1.665bn By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/11 10/7 10/6 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 442 437 436 5 9 - - BARBADOS 630 632 632 -2 0 26 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 291 292 292 -1 0 -195 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 60 64 63 -4 1 -26 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 209 209 208 0 1 -80 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 387 387 387 0 0 -130 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 360 353 352 7 1 -55 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 821 837 846 -16 -9 -494 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 562 515 528 47 -13 -78 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 243 244 243 -1 1 -59 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 376 380 380 -4 0 -73 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 164 166 168 -2 -2 -30 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 147 145 143 2 2 -59 272 (2/11/16) PERU 137 137 135 0 2 -94 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 208 210 207 -2 3 110 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 213 214 211 -1 3 -55 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2092 2103 1976 -11 127 -700 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mixed Ten-day trend mixed YTD: Colombia tighter by 80bp YTD: Jamaica tighter by 73bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 55bp PIPELINE: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US commencing on October 12. A USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. Meeting schedule as follows: October 12, Santiago; October 14, Los Angeles; October 17, London; October 18, Boston; October 19, New York. Global Bank, from Panama, is preparing a possible senior unsecured note. The issuer was in Boston on Wednesday and Los Angeles on Thursday. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017 covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager. Nafin, a Mexican development bank, has wrapped up roadshows, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. The Republic of Suriname (B1/B+/B+) is continuing to roadshow this week for a potential debut 144A/Reg S bond offering. The borrower was in London on Tuesday and was due in Boston on Wednesday, before going to the mid-Atlantic coast on October 13 and the West Coast on October 14. Roadshows will finish in New York on October 17 and 18. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)