By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the Latam primary market on Friday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance volume: US$750m

PROVINCE OF BUENOS AIRES

The Province of Buenos Aires has announced a tap of its 5.75% 2019s and 7.875% 2027s.

Proceeds are slated to fund social, infrastructure and other public investment projects as well as improve the borrower's debt profile. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are acting as joint bookrunners, while Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires is coming in as local co-manager. Expected ratings are B3/B- by Moody's and S&P.

IPTS 4.625% area on tap of 5.75% 2019s

7.500% area on tap of 7.875% 2027s

GUIDANCE: tap of 2019s at 4.5% (the number); tap of 2027s at 7.375% (the number)

LAUNCH: US$750m 2-tranche deal.

- US$250m tap of 2019s at 4.500%

- US$500m tap of 2027s at 7.375%

PRICED: US$250m June 15 5.75% 2019: 103.086; 4.5%Y / US$500m June 15 7.875% 2027: 103.389; 7.375%Y

VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET

THIS WEEK'S (US$) VOLUME:

5 tranches for US$2.965bn

OCT VOLUME:

5 tranches for US$2.965bn

YTD VOLUME:

96 tranches for US$92.346bn

PIPELINE:

Enersis Americas SA, Baa3/BBB, one of the main privately owned multinational power Corporations in South America, will start roadshows next week to market a possible US dollar-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond.

The borrower will be in London on October 17, Boston on October 18 and in New York on October 19. The borrower has mandated BBVA, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners to arrange the meetings. JP Morgan is coordinating.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Chile, Europe, and the US commencing on October 12. A USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

Meeting schedule as follows: October 12, Santiago; October 14, Los Angeles; October 17, London; October 18, Boston; October 19, New York.

Nafin, a Mexican development bank, has wrapped up roadshows, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.

The Republic of Suriname (B1/B+/B+) is continuing to roadshow this week for a potential debut 144A/Reg S bond offering.

The borrower was on the West Coast on Friday. Roadshows will finish in New York on October 17 and 18. Oppenheimer and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)