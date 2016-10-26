* Trinidad's TGU sets IPTs on 11-year amortizing bond * JBS bonds slump after reorg plans falter * Brazil defaults stay at record as refinancing gets tougher By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/25 10/24 10/21 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 424 416 419 8 -16 - - BARBADOS 624 623 625 1 -4 20 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 280 278 280 2 -8 -206 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 73 71 73 2 8 -13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 202 198 200 4 -7 -87 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 378 374 376 4 -8 -139 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 346 339 346 7 -20 -69 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 754 764 767 -10 -73 -561 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 485 491 499 -6 -71 -155 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 244 244 245 0 3 -58 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 360 354 355 6 -17 -89 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 168 165 166 3 6 -26 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 147 144 146 3 2 -59 272 (2/11/16) PERU 142 138 137 4 5 -89 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 219 216 218 3 13 121 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 213 211 214 2 2 -55 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2180 2179 2300 1 51 -612 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change 15 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider Ten-day trend 8 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 20bp YTD: Dominican Republic tighter by 69bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 26bp PIPELINE Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) has set initial price thoughts of T+400bp area on a 11-year amortizing US dollar-denominated bond, with pricing expected as soon as Thursday. Proceeds are going to repay a US$600m syndicate bridge facility maturing in July 2017. Expected ratings are BBB/BBB-. The bond has a 10-year average life amortizing in six equal semi annual installments during the last three years of the bond's life. Settlement is on November 4 2016. Credit Suisse and Scotiabank are acting as joint book-running managers, while RBC Capital Markets is a bookrunner. Argentina's Banco Macro (B3/-/B) mandated Goldman Sachs and UBS as joint books and Macro Securities as local placement agent for investor meetings that began October 25. An up to US$400m 144A/Reg S Basel III-compliant T2 ten-year noncall five, rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch, may follow. Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27 (Boston), Oct 28 (Los Angeles), Oct 31 (New York). Argentina's Compania General de Combustibles has started roadshows to market a possible US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau. Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27 (Boston), Oct 28 (New York). Expected ratings B-/B by S&P and Fitch. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, has finished a roadshow ahead of a possible a USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering. Citigroup and JP Morgan are mandated as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by the IFR team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)