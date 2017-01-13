* Bankers brace for LatAm supply surge * Belize approaches holders to amend superbond * Brazil's Usiminas unit saw no risk from capital reduction By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 8 tranches for US$7.567bn JANUARY VOLUME: 8 tranches for US$7.567bn YTD VOLUME: 8 tranches for US$7.567bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/12 1/11 1/10 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 449 460 454 -11 21 23 - BARBADOS 680 680 679 0 41 37 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 269 277 279 -8 -30 -33 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 74 79 78 -5 -6 -10 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 186 193 191 -7 -13 -13 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 408 411 408 -3 -26 -31 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 365 366 358 -1 -27 -30 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 631 631 623 0 -25 -23 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 519 522 516 -3 -2 -2 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 258 257 255 1 -2 -4 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 358 353 349 5 -1 -5 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 204 213 210 -9 7 3 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 162 167 165 -5 -16 -19 272 (2/11/16) PERU 151 157 156 -6 -11 -16 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 212 212 211 0 -1 -8 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 214 221 219 -7 -12 -18 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2276 2295 2268 -19 -15 -18 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil tighter by 33bp YTD: Barbados wider by 37bp YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 31bp PIPELINE The Republic of Argentina, rated B3 by Moody's and B- by S&P, has mandated BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and Santander to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Monday, January 16th. A benchmark USD-denominated 144A / Reg S (with registration rights) transaction will follow, subject to market conditions. Monday, January 16th London, Tuesday, January 17th Boston & L.A., Wednesday, January 18th New York The Republic of Chile announced on Thursday a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due February 28 2021, with pricing set as early as January 18. The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last year and will be sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR. The structure is similar to what has been done in Mexico, where the sovereign and some corporates such as oil company Pemex have sold domestic bonds that can be settled in both Euroclear and locally. The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange. Bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. Local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-. The bond is being led by BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. The country's local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-. Metro de Santiago is marketing a 30-year bond issue through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan. Investor calls will be held on January 16, while roadshows will end in Boston on January 17. Expected ratings are A+/A by S&P and Fitch. The new 30 year may carry an optional redemption before maturity. Argentine energy company Pampa Energia is on the road marketing a new US dollar bond, ending roadshows in London on January 16. The company is looking to raise up to US$500m and considering tenors of five, seven or 10 years. Expected ratings are B3/B-/B+. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint bookrunners, with Credit Agricole and Santander acting as co-managers. Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR. Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website. Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)