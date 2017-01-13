HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong's Court of Appeal on
Friday rejected activist short seller Andrew Left's bid to
appeal a tribunal ruling that found him culpable of market
misconduct over a research report involving China Evergrande
Group, his lawyer said.
On Nov. 16, Left filed an appeal to reverse findings of law,
and a separate application to appeal findings of fact made by
the Market Misconduct Tribunal.
On Friday, the court refused Left leave to appeal findings
of fact, said Timothy Loh, managing partner at Timothy Loh LLP
law firm in Hong Kong.
"Mr. Left is currently considering the possibility of
appealing this decision to refuse leave to the Court of Final
Appeal. Mr. Left believes that the decision of the Market
Misconduct Tribunal is patently wrong and, unless it is
overturned on appeal, will deter the investing public in Hong
Kong from engaging in the robust discussion necessary to police
listed company disclosures."
In August, the tribunal found the U.S.-based short seller
culpable of market misconduct with the publication of a research
report in June 2012 alleging Chinese property developer China
Evergrande was insolvent.
(Michelle Price +85298121634)