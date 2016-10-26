Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expects medium-to-small size display panel shipments for a key client to rise in the fourth quarter.
LG did not name the client, but the world's top liquid crystal display maker supplies screens to Apple Inc's iPhones. The firm said it expects its shipments of mid-to-small sized screens, used for devices such as smartphones, to rise in the fourth quarter as clients push out new products.
The firm also said it expects overall display market conditions to improve in 2017 from this year.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)