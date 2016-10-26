SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expects medium-to-small size display panel shipments for a key client to rise in the fourth quarter.

LG did not name the client, but the world's top liquid crystal display maker supplies screens to Apple Inc's iPhones. The firm said it expects its shipments of mid-to-small sized screens, used for devices such as smartphones, to rise in the fourth quarter as clients push out new products.

The firm also said it expects overall display market conditions to improve in 2017 from this year.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee)