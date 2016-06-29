By Andrew MacAskill
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Lloyds Banking Group is
planning to axe about 640 jobs, according to people familiar
with the process, as Britain's largest mortgage lender continues
to scale back the size of its workforce.
All the employees impacted work in information technology
and back office roles and are being told of the decision on
Wednesday, according to the sources, who asked not to named
because they are not authorised to discuss the plans.
Lloyds, rescued in a 20.5 billion pound ($27.4 billion)
taxpayer bail-out during the financial crisis, is in the midst
of major restructuring, that includes eliminating large numbers
of staff roles, as part of a aggressive cost-cutting programme.
"The continuation of the bank's major job loss program will
bring disappointment as staff feel they have already faced two
years of endless workforce cuts," said Rob MacGregor, national
officer at the Unite union.
A spokesman for Lloyds declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7478 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sinead Cruise)